First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $57,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.00 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

