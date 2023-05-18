First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,864 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $47,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after buying an additional 227,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after buying an additional 170,299 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after purchasing an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after purchasing an additional 157,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

MCK opened at $400.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

