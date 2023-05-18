First Trust Advisors LP Has $47.67 Million Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 650,483 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $47,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,214.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,203 over the last 90 days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 264.63% and a negative return on equity of 879.75%. FibroGen’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FGEN. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

