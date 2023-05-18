First Trust Advisors LP Has $50.65 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,347 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $50,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $631.96.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $717.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.17 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Genmab A/S is an international biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

