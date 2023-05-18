First Trust Advisors LP Has $51.96 Million Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,169 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $51,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

BMRN opened at $92.27 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 242.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $537.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

