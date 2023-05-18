First Trust Advisors LP Has $54.98 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,222,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.74% of Pentair worth $54,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Up 1.2 %

Pentair stock opened at $59.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

