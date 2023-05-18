First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,621 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of American International Group worth $48,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,281,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,024,000 after buying an additional 273,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $777,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 202,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

