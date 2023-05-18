First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,221,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,892 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $53,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NFTY opened at $44.45 on Thursday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

