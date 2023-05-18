First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,874 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $57,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.06 and a 200 day moving average of $428.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $521.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.43.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

