First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 632,790 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $51,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $217.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

