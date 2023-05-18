First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,835 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $59,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Workiva by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 158,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 44,272 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Workiva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 803,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $104.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $1,353,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,641 in the last 90 days. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

