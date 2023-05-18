First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 182,299 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,828,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 182,299 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.19% of Exelixis worth $61,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,035,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,279,000 after buying an additional 255,886 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Exelixis by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 163,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 146,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exelixis Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at Exelixis
In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,100 shares of company stock worth $3,066,639 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Exelixis Profile
Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelixis (EXEL)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.