First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 3,152,528 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,152,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,858,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 15.57% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIG. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of FSIG opened at $18.82 on Thursday. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $19.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

