First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,839 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.58% of RingCentral worth $53,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Stock Performance

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,941 shares of company stock worth $471,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

