First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,354 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $56,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.00 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.