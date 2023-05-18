First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 853,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $63,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $31.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

