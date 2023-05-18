First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,340 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 297,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $49,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,234.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 241,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 230,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2,530.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 123,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,948,000 after purchasing an additional 119,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 170.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $202.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

