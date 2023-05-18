First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,082 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of HubSpot worth $53,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS stock opened at $485.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.61 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $487.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.19 and its 200 day moving average is $354.55.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

