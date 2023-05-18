First Trust Advisors LP Sells 508,929 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 606,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 508,929 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $55,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $99.09 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

