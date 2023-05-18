First Trust Advisors LP Sells 689,475 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $62,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 64.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 48.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 39,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $1,361,393.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 227,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,001.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,662,941.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,777 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,119. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lowered DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 269.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $165.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

