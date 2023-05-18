First Trust Advisors LP Sells 70,866 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 450,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Seagen were worth $57,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 568,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,051,000 after acquiring an additional 153,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,696,042.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $3,650,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,389,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,575 shares of company stock valued at $34,143,523 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $193.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

