First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.09

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.09, but opened at $16.00. First Watch Restaurant Group shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 423,043 shares changing hands.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,580,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,883,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

