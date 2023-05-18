FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of FirstEnergy worth $55,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

