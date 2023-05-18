Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.
Flowers Foods Stock Performance
Shares of FLO opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods
Flowers Foods Company Profile
Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowers Foods (FLO)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.