Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Shares of FLO opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 14.9% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 4.3% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

