Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.

Fluor Stock Up 4.7 %

Fluor stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Fluor has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.91.

Insider Activity

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fluor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Fluor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co increased its position in Fluor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

