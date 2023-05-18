Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.87.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:FMX opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $58.73 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.