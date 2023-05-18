Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

FOR stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

In other news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,267 shares in the company, valued at $146,212.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 379,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

