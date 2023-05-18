Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
FOR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Forestar Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
Forestar Group Price Performance
FOR stock opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.63. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32.
Insider Transactions at Forestar Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 2,293.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 385,182 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 80.7% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 849,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 379,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forestar Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 141,122 shares during the period. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at $2,101,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. The firm focuses on making investments in land acquisition and development to sell finished single-family residential lots to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.