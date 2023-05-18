Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,806 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Fortinet worth $48,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

