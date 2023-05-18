Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

FET stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $236.90 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $107,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,640.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forum Energy Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 4,589.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.