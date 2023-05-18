Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 57.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 181,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 123,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.