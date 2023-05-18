Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:FC opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 330,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 200,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

