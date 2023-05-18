Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:BEN opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 2,465,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $24,999,997.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,955,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,248,597.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

