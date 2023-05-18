Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.5 %

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Insiders own 36.96% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220,564 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

