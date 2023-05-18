Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

