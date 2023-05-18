Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Frontline’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontline will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Frontline by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

