FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE FCN opened at $177.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.95.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,419.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock worth $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

