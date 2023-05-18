FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 558,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
FutureFuel Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel
Analyst Ratings Changes
FF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
FutureFuel Company Profile
FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FutureFuel (FF)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.