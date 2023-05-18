FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 519,300 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 558,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FutureFuel Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE FF opened at $9.26 on Thursday. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.82 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 43.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

FutureFuel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.