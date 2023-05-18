Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Update

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

