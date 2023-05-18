Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Gannett from $2.60 to $1.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Gannett has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $668.92 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,691,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 99,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gannett by 43.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 113,722 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 7,827,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 535.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 78,232 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

