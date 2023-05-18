Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Shares of IT stock opened at $323.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.38 and a 200-day moving average of $328.15. Gartner has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total value of $372,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $5,736,975.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $2,713,709. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $263,599,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

