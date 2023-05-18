General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

