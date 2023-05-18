General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills has a one year low of $64.94 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.86.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,582. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

