General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,529,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,641,093,000 after buying an additional 819,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after purchasing an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

