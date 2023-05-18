Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

GCO stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.57. Genesco has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $391.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.93.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesco by 67.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 284,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 114,053 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,167 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genesco by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

