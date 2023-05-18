Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.67

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and traded as high as $2.70. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 288,795 shares trading hands.

Genius Brands International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Brands International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 89,438 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Brands International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 71,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments.

