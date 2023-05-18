Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $166.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $239,384,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,100,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 656,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 546,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

