Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

GTY opened at $34.32 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 56.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Getty Realty by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.