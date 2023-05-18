Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,800 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $27.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -117.02%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

