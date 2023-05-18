Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Glen Eagle Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

Glen Eagle Resources Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.72, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

