Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Net Lease

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $8,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

