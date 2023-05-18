Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Global Net Lease Price Performance
Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.
