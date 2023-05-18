Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 18th, 2023

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNLGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after buying an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,898,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 717,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $8,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.